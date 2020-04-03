VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (BMV:REMX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th

Shares of VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (BMV:REMX) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 14th.

VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF has a 1-year low of $400.00 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46.

