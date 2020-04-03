VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th

Shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSEARCA FRAK opened at $4.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

