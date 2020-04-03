Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 367.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.