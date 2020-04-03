Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 332.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after buying an additional 837,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,998,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

