Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 19.5% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 479,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

