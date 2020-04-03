Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post $811.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $815.00 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $779.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,892 shares of company stock worth $5,427,400 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

