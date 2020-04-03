Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells $10,547.05 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $10,547.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,807.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele O’connor sold 99 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $14,461.92.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.11. 1,587,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,045. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

