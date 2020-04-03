Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 664 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total value of $98,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VEEV stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

