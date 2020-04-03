Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $706,984.00 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $28.77 million and approximately $706,984.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000802 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

