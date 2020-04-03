Veles One Day Volume Reaches $18.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $59,920.34 and $18.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.02101236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.03486589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00598428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00795616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00075064 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00484908 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,289,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,180,224 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.