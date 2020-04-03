Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 536,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

