Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Venus Concept in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VERO opened at $3.80 on Friday. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

