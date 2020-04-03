Verasity Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Verasity has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $280,840.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00695810 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

