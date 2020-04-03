Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,458 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Vereit worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

