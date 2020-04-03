Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Huobi, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $662,703.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00599739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008174 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,226,304,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, Huobi, BiteBTC, Coindeal, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

