VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0214

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. VeriCoin has a market cap of $698,461.40 and $366.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029624 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.54 or 1.01610221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00074209 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000761 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,615,722 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

