VeriME (VME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,517.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.04456134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

