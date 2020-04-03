Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Imperial Capital

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from to in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

VRNT stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 269,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,685. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 642.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

