Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 306.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Verisign by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $4,817,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Verisign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Verisign by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $181.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.