VeriumReserve Tops One Day Volume of $251.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $274,209.60 and $251.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00595420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000837 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006253 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,676,040 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

