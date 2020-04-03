Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,389,964. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

