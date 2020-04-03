Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Nomura reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,453,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,389,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

