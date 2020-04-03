Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $60.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target dropped by SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,752,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,389,964. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

