Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 439.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,591 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.29% of Verra Mobility worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller bought 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $6.75 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.