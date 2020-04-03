Version Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,121.12 (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Version coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Version has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Version has a market capitalization of $42,121.12 and $2.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000222 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version is a coin. Version’s total supply is 625,870,866 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

