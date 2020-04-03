Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $358,400.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.60 million and $358,400.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, Coinroom and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.02105966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.03491638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00598975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00784511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075776 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00484735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,156,022 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, YoBit, QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

