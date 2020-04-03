Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,714.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $29,714.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00597644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008086 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,978 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.