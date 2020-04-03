VideoCoin Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $824,373.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

