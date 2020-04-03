VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $2.55 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.04426033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.