Viewray (VRAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/27/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Viewray had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Viewray had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

3/7/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

3/4/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

3/4/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

2/25/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

2/25/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

2/18/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

2/7/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Viewray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

