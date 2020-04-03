Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,447. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $315.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.