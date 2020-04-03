Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $21.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 18,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of -0.68. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after buying an additional 1,278,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after buying an additional 636,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 439,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after buying an additional 436,664 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 221,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

