Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Virtusa reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Virtusa stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

