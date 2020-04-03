Visa Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

NYSE V opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

