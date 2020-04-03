Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to report sales of $5.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.58 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $25.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $28.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 120,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 123,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 60,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $157.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

