Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

V opened at $157.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

