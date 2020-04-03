Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.37. 4,095,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.95. The company has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.