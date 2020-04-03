Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.07. 7,362,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,357,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

