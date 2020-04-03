Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.17. 7,778,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,556. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

