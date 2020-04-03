Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,849,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 354,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 250,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $548.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.06. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.