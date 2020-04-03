Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2020 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Vivint Smart Home is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/13/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

3/11/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vivint Smart Home is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $12.50 to $23.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

2/22/2020 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

2/14/2020 – Vivint Smart Home is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vivint Smart Home is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.63. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.70. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

