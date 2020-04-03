VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $5,097,677.13 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 29.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.73.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

