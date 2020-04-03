VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.74 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $13.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.20 on Friday. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

