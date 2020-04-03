Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Daren Morris Acquires 20,000 Shares

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($29,202.84).

Daren Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Daren Morris sold 150,000 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08), for a total value of £237,000 ($311,760.06).

Shares of LON:VLX traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 106 ($1.39). 64,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. Volex PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.50 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.

About Volex

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

