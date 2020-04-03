Vonovia (VNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €59.80 ($69.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Vonovia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €50.60 ($58.84) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €62.10 ($72.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €54.50 ($63.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vonovia stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting €44.21 ($51.41). The company had a trading volume of 864,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia SE has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 1-year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.