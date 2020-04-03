VoteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $34,504.88 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $34,504.88 and approximately $60.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 113.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00480701 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00108995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00088046 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002813 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 85,627,000 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

