Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 792,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

