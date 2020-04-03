Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PPR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 889,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $578,978.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,301,809 shares of company stock valued at $35,860,875.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

