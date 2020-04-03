VP (LON:VP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

VP (LON:VP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON VP traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 668 ($8.79). 3,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The firm has a market cap of $261.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. VP has a twelve month low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 852.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 885.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

