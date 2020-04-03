vSlice Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 80.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. vSlice has a total market cap of $40,563.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.02616992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

